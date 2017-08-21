The Lachey kids are stylin’, even at bedtime.

On Saturday, Phoenix Robert, 7 months, Brooklyn Elisabeth, 2½, and Camden John, 5 next month, looked ready for quite an adventure-filled slumber party as they snuggled up on the couch for a cute snap, shared on Instagram by mom Vanessa Lachey.

In the photo, the kids are sporting matching Roberta Roller Rabbit pajamas, which feature an elephant print. Camden and Phoenix are wearing the brand’s Pima Cotton Classic Two-Piece Pajamas Set in blue, while Brooklyn relaxes in the pink version. Both retail for $65.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick and Vanessa Lachey On How Their Parenting Style Changed Between Their First and Third Kids

Dig the look worn by Vanessa and Nick Lachey‘s kids, but hoping for a similar look for less? Peep these three cute sets that will transport your little ones into their own safari dream world.

Shop It! OllCHAENGi Cotton Pajama Sleepwear Set in Elephant Mint ($15), amazon.com

Shop It! Leveret Baby Girls Footed Sleeper Pajama ($10 to $14), amazon.com

Shop It! Petit Lem Unisex Baby White Elephant Footed Sleeper ($13 to $19), amazon.com