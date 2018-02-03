Nick & Joe Jonas Shower Their Niece Alena with Sweet Birthday Messages: 'You Light Up My World'

Nick and Joe Jonas celebrated the birthday of one special little lady.

The brothers shared special messages to their oldest niece Alena Rose, daughter of Kevin and Danielle Jonas, on Instagram Friday. Though Nick, 25, was in Mexico City to open for Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic Tour, he was thinking of the birthday girl.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful niece Alena! You light up my world every single day. Love you so much!” wrote the Golden Globe-nominated singer, who is the godfather of Alena Rose’s sister Valentina Angelina.

Meanwhile, uncle Joe, 28, was in Sydney, Australia, where he has been filming a new season of The Voice Australia as a first-time coach.

The DNCE frontman, who is engaged to Game of Thrones‘ actress Sophie Turner, shared a screen grab from his FaceTime call with Alena Rose on his Instagram Story Friday.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

“Happy birthday my beautiful girl we love you so much Alena!” proud dad Kevin, 30, wrote on social media.

The Jonas siblings’ father Kevin Sr. also showered his granddaughter with love in a throwback photo, writing, “Happy Birthday to our special little angel Alena. Glammy and PawPaw Love you so much!”

Alena Rose celebrated her birthday a week early with her loved ones at New Jersey’s Sugar Factory as seen on several family members’ social media.

RELATED: The Jonas Brothers Have Reactivated Their Instagram Account — Does This Mean They’re Reuniting?

Joe Jonas Joe Jonas/Instagram

The Jonas love comes after fans speculated that a Jonas Brothers reunion is imminent after their dedicated Instagram account was reactivated after almost five years of silence.

However, Nick dispelled the rumors on the E! red carpet special ahead of the 2018 Grammy Awards when Ryan Seacrest asked him to clarify if he was getting back together.

RELATED: Nick Jonas on His Adorable Niece Alena: ‘She Calls Me Uncle Geek!’

“We hung out for a weekend all together and I guess our Instagram was restarted,” Nick explained. “Right now there’s no reunion planned. But never say never — you never know what’s going to happen.”

The band split up in 2013, with Nick telling PEOPLE at the time that they were stepping back because “prioritizing our family is really important to us.”

Kevin added, “We’re choosing our family because it was becoming toxic.”