Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles' 7-Month-Old Daughter Stole the Show with Her Cute Pink Headphones

Nick Foles may have taken home the title of MVP following Sunday’s Super Bowl LII, but his adorable daughter was the star of the after-game.

Following the Philadelphia Eagles’ stunning defeat of the New England Patriots, the 29-year-old quarterback spent some time with his baby girl Lily James, 7 months — Foles’ only child with wife Tori.

Instead of a tiny football helmet, Lily sported a sweet and stylish item to help block out some of the noise around her: a pair of pink Beats by Dre headphones, on top of a green bow headband.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Nick Foles and daughter Lily Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Nick Foles and daughter Lily Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Nick Foles tears up when talking about playing well for his daughter and setting an example pic.twitter.com/4ctCQj2FsK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 30, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Philadelphia Eagles Fly to Their First-Ever Super Bowl Win in Stunning Victory Against Patriots

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The affection and admiration on the football pro’s face is all about the deep love he has for his daughter — in fact, on Jan. 30, he got visibly emotional while telling reporters his family was “the most important thing” in his life.

“When I think about this journey and everything, I get home and … I get to see her,” Foles said. “I get to see my wife. I see her and my wife, just in her face and in her mannerisms, that’s what it’s about.”

He added, “I know that every time I step on the field, every single thing I do, there’s going to be some days she looks and wants to know who her daddy was and what he did.”

Nick Foles and daughter Lily Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Nick Foles and daughter Lily Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Drew Brees and son Baylen Ronald Martinez/Getty

FROM PEOPLETV: Feed Your Friends Butterburgers and Grilled Guacamole on Game Day



RELATED: Bradley Cooper, Chrissy Teigen and More Stars React to Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl Win

And while at first glance the number 9 may look like the only similarity between Foles and Super Bowl XLIV MVP Drew Brees, it definitely isn’t: Foles and Brees both attended Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, where Foles broke Brees’ passing record.

Foles’ post-Super Bowl celebration with his daughter also rivals Brees’ with his oldest son. In 2010, the latter led the New Orleans Saints to victory over the Indianapolis Colts, and held his — also headphone-laden! — son Baylen Robert, then just 1 year old, in the air in triumph.

Baylen turned 9 on Jan. 15: his dad’s birthday. Brees and wife Brittany are now also parents to sons Callen Christian, 5, and Bowen Christopher, 7, plus daughter Rylen Judith, 3.