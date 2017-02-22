Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Golden

The newest Cannon has arrived!

On Wednesday, Nick Cannon announced the birth of son Golden “Sagon” Cannon on Tuesday, Feb. 21, by sharing a photo of himself cradling his newborn baby boy on Instagram.

“Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness,” he captioned the black-and-white snap.

“Welcome to Earth Son!” added Cannon, 36.

The America’s Got Talent host confirmed he was expecting his third child, and first with former Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell, during an appearance on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club in November.

Bell enjoyed a celestial-themed baby shower on Feb. 9, posting a snap to Instagram showing herself and Cannon cradling her ready-to-pop belly.

“I love the both of them beyond words. So many reasons to be joyful!!” she captioned the photo, adding two blue heart emojis. “But last night was one of my favorite. Our little light was showered with love.. and lots of dancing.”

Golden joins big siblings Moroccan Scott and Monroe, 5½, Cannon’s twin son and daughter whom he co-parents amicably alongside ex-wife Mariah Carey.

“Another little boy. I want a fighter,” he told PEOPLE earlier this month of what he’s looking forward to most about being a dad again. “My son, Roc … I made him a tough dude. I like tough. I like to box, we do martial arts.”

He continued, “My dad has five boys, no girls. I come from that culture like, ‘Yo, let’s just roughhouse and play.’ It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”