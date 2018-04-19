Nick Cannon's Twins 'Love' Doting on Baby Brother Golden: They've Been 'Helping Him Walk'

Nick Cannon‘s 13-month-old son Golden has not one but two helpers alongside him as he learns life’s little ropes.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE Now, the musician and actor said his twins — son Moroccan Scott and daughter Monroe, 7 this month — are having a blast guiding their baby brother as he becomes more mobile.

“They love it,” says Cannon, 37, who shares the twins with ex Mariah Carey (Golden is his son with Brittany Bell.) “We get to spend every holiday together. Golden just took his first steps, and they were there helping him walk.”

“It’s cool to see 7-year-olds approaching a 1½-year-old and how they’re taking on that big brother and sister role,” the proud dad raves of his two older children.

The busy father of three has an upcoming venture to add to his plate (no pun intended): a new restaurant! Named after his comedy series of the same name, Wild ‘n Out will open along Ocean Drive on Miami’s South Beach and possess a “hip-hop sports bar” vibe.

“For a long time, since even [the show’s] inception, I was like, ‘I could see this being a restaurant,’ ” says Cannon, explaining opening weekend will consist of “tacos, wings and waffles.”

“When I create the vibe on set, I have drinks flowing. It’s a bar, and so that’s what we’re recreating,” he adds.

Cannon and Bell celebrated their son’s first birthday in February, where the guest of honor donned a gold crown — and a face full of cake, celebrating alongside loved ones including his big sister and brother.

The African-inspired festivities also featured live drum music, activities like painting and dancing and tons of gold balloons.

“Finally coming down from the birthday high. 🎉 The Golden Safari was amazing,” Bell captioned a sweet Instagram photo gallery from the event.