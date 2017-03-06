‘Big Sister Love!’ Nick Cannon’s Twins Bond with Their Newborn Brother Golden – See the Adorable Pics

Nick Cannon‘s kids are already building their sibling bond!

The America’s Got Talent host shared photos to his Instagram account Sunday, showing his 5½-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe spending time with their new baby brother Golden, 2 weeks on Tuesday.

“Big Sister Love! Roe Roe and Go Go!!” Cannon, 36, captioned one snap of a smiling Monroe holding Golden while sitting on a couch.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Big Sister Love! Roe Roe and Go Go!! A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

My Grandmother Hates taking pictures! LOL #FamilyDay #Rocky #RoeRoe and #GoGo A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:26pm PST

Another snap shows Cannon with his three kids, grandmother and mom Beth Gardner posing to capture one of the first of what is sure to be many sweet family moments.

In the photo, little Golden is sound asleep while the rest of the family mugs good-naturedly for the camera — everyone except the oldest attendee, that is.

“My Grandmother hates taking pictures! LOL,” Cannon wrote, hashtagging the post, “#FamilyDay #Rocky #RoeRoe and #GoGo.”

Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden "Sagon" Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:22am PST

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Golden “Sagon” Cannon

Absent from the family photo was the twins’ mom Mariah Carey, but likely not for any negative reasons, considering the two have been open about their amicable co-parenting and mutual respect for one another.

Cannon announced the birth of his new son with former Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell via Instagram the day after his birth, with a black-and-white shot of himself holding baby Golden.

“Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness,” read the caption. “Welcome to Earth Son!”