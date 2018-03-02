Nick Cannon Celebrates Son Golden's First Birthday Alongside Twins Monroe and Moroccan

Prince for a day!

Nick Cannon‘s son Golden turned 1 on Feb. 21, celebrating over the weekend with a “Golden Safari”-themed bash — where the birthday boy donned a gold crown, of course.

A variety of desserts were sprinkled throughout the African-inspired festivities, which also included live drum music, activities like painting and dancing and tons of gold balloons.

“Finally coming down from the birthday high. 🎉 The Golden Safari was amazing,” Golden’s mama Brittany Bell captioned an Instagram photo gallery from the event, which was designed by The Lettering Latina.

Golden Cannon's first birthday party Brittany Bell/Instagram

Two very special guests in attendance to celebrate their little brother’s first birthday? Twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe, Cannon’s 6½-year-old son and daughter with ex Mariah Carey.

“Prince Golden got cake wasted and made sure all his guests had a blast! I love you Golden,” Bell continued on her post, adding a slew of hashtags like “#TheGoldenONE,” “#theGoldenboy” and “#stayGolden.”

Golden Cannon's first birthday party Brittany Bell/Instagram

Cannon, 37, recently opened up to PEOPLE about why he isn’t a huge fan of the term “co-parenting” when it comes to raising his twins with Carey.

“It’s funny when they say ‘co-parenting’ — that phrase is a little redundant,” the actor and musician told PEOPLE in January. “You can’t co-parent, you have to parent, and that’s what we do well because when it comes to our children, we’re selfless individuals — they’re first.”