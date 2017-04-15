Protective Nick Cannon Jokes Around with ‘Sophisticated Intellectual’ Daughter Monroe, 5

“Twins!!!”

Nick Cannon posted a cheek-to-cheek photo with daughter Monroe, who turns 6 in April along with twin brother Moroccan, and he accompanied it with a protective dad caption.

“Miss Monroe loves her glasses and I hope she never takes them off!! A sophisticated intellectual is what I’m trying to raise here and these glasses keep them little grimy ruffneck kindergarteners away from my baby!! LOL,” the father and current chairman of TeenNick, 36, wrote on Instagram Friday.

He joked, “FYI My Shotgun is registered!!”

Cannon co-parents his twins with their mother, Mariah Carey, and he has admitted he wants a life away from the limelight for their little ones.

“I don’t want my kids to be entertainers,” he said on a segment for PEOPLE Now. “But they have it. They’re little hams — they see a microphone, they run for it.”

Joking about what careers he’d rather see his twins end up pursuing, he added, “I want some astronauts! Some heart surgeons! Can a Cannon get to space?”

Big Sister Love! Roe Roe and Go Go!! A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

Cannon is also father to son Golden, who was born in February, with former Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell.