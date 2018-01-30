Why Nick Cannon Doesn't Like 'Co-Parenting' Term to Describe Raising Twins with Ex Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon doesn’t care about trendy terms.

At the Thursday premiere of Febreze’s newest Super Bowl commercial in N.Y.C., Cannon opened up about raising his twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe, 6½, with ex Mariah Carey and how the twins are bonding with Cannon’s younger son Golden, who turns 1 next month.

Despite ending things in 2014, Cannon and Carey remain focused on spending time together as a family and have frequently been spotted on outings together. However, Cannon says he doesn’t like to use the term “co-parenting.”

“It’s funny when they say ‘co-parenting’ — that phrase is a little redundant,” Cannon told PEOPLE. “You can’t co-parent, you have to parent, and that’s what we do well because when it comes to our children, we’re selfless individuals — they’re first.”

Cannon also says the pair, who were married for six years, are trying to set an example for their young children by showing them the love that still exists between the friendly exes.

“You’re reminded that it’s all about unconditional love and they’ve got to understand that to its core,” he explains to PEOPLE.

“Whenever we can show that — even if we’re not together, [that] we love each other unconditionally — and become that fine example to our children, they’ll grow up to be good human beings, hopefully.”

Nick Cannon and son Golden Source: Nick Cannon/Instagram

The rapper also told PEOPLE that Monroe and Moroccan love being big siblings to Cannon’s son with former Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell.

“They love him … Any chance they get an opportunity to play with him, they’re all over him,” he said of the twins’ affection for Golden. “The holidays were fun watching him crawl and try to take his first steps and watching his siblings try to help him walk around. It was a lot of fun.”

Cannon is focusing on his music and continuing his studies at Howard University where he is pursuing a double major degree in legal communications and administration of justice. His new single “Dream Girl” featuring Quavo, Jeremih and Ty Money is now streaming.