Nick Cannon has some wisdom to share with mama-to-be Beyoncé.

The America’s Got Talent host recently spoke to PEOPLE Now about raising twins, and how the relationship between them almost does some of the parenting for him and ex-wife Mariah Carey.

“Beyoncé: twins, for the first two years, very difficult,” Cannon, 36, addresses the legendary singer. “After that, it’s like … they operate themselves. They have each other, so you don’t have to worry about it.”

“When you have one kid, you want to make sure they have a playmate. Twins help each other,” says the father of 5½-year-old Moroccan Scott and Monroe.

“My twins are so amazing. They make sure each other don’t get in trouble, they snitch on each other,” Cannon adds, joking, “I’m trying to [enact] the ‘stop snitching’ policy in my house.”

“[But] if someone’s doing something wrong, even in school, they have each other, so it’s amazing,” he says.

Cannon, who is expecting a baby boy with former Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell, says he’s ready to be a dad to a newborn again.

“I don’t think that’s stressful … because everybody’s so elated about a new baby, it’s after the fact,” he says of going back to the beginning of raising a child. “The terrible twos is when I go, ‘I can’t take this no more.’ So I’m nervous about that, but the beginning part … you’re on a blissful high at that point.”

And what is Cannon most excited about in becoming a dad for the second time?

“Another little boy. I want a fighter,” he says proudly. “My son, Roc … I made him a tough dude. I like tough. I like to box, we do martial arts.”

He explains, “My dad has five boys, no girls. I come from that culture like, ‘Yo, let’s just roughhouse and play.’ It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”