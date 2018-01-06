Nick and Vanessa Lachey's Daughter Brooklyn Turns 3: 'You Are One in a Million'

Nick and Vanessa Lachey‘s “little lady” is growing up fast!

Nick, 44, shared a heartwarming Instagram post celebrating his daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth‘s third birthday on Friday. In the photo, the singer shares a sweet kiss with his daughter as they stand on the shore of a beach.

“There is nothing quite like the kiss from your little princess, especially on her third birthday. Happy Birthday Angel!! You will ALWAYS be Daddy’s girl. I love you so much,” the 98 Degrees boy band member wrote in the caption.

Vanessa, 37, also shared an Instagram photo of her daughter, writing, “You’re fearless and kind. You’re sweet and confident. You’re empathetic and ambitious. You’re happy and fun. Today you are three and FOREVER you are mine! I Love you and the little lady you are becoming every day. Thank You for this Beautiful Life, Belly! You are one in a million!”

The parents share three children, including sons Camden John, 5, and Phoenix Robert, 12 months.

The Lacheys, who competed on Dancing with the Stars, recently celebrated their son’s Pheonix’s first birthday on Christmas Eve. The tot’s Christmas Eve milestone was a lot earlier than expected as he was born 10 weeks premature in 2016.

Speaking with PEOPLE Now alongside his bandmates, Nick revealed that he is dedicated to making Phoenix feel special on his birthday as he grows up.

“We’ll figure it out — as he gets older, we’ll have to make sure we carve out a special day for him so he doesn’t feel like it’s just swallowed up with Christmas,” he said.