Nicholas Hoult Welcomes First Child with Girlfriend Bryana Holly: Source

Surprise — Nicholas Hoult is a dad!

The British X-Men: Apocalypse star, 28, has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Bryana Holly, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

“They have kept the news under wraps, but are so happy and excited,” the insider says of Hoult and Holly, a 24-year-old American lingerie model.

A rep for Hoult had no comment.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Dave Benett/Getty

RELATED: Nicholas Hoult Falls in Love — and Into a Sexy Open Relationship — in First Newness Trailer

Notoriously private, Hoult opened up a bit in a November interview with MR PORTER’s The Journal, saying he doesn’t draw lines at where his girlfriend can store her things in his bedroom.

“I don’t feel as though I’m that possessive over things like that,” said the actor, who previously dated Jennifer Lawrence (they split for the final time in 2014). “She can put her stuff wherever she likes.”

Added Hoult, “My dad was an air pilot so he was flying a lot, and I grew up with my two sisters and my mum so I was used to ‘girl things’ being around and a ‘girl environment’ in the household.”

RELATED VIDEO: Equals Star Nicholas Hoult Dishes on His Friendship With Costar Kristen Stewart



Aside from his roles in the X-Men film franchise, Hoult has appeared in films like Warm Bodies, Jack the Giant Slayer, About a Boy and Max Max: Fury Road.

He will next star alongside Lily Collins as J.R.R. Tolkien in the biographical drama Tolkien, and reprise his role as Hank McCoy/Beast in 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix.