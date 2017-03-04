Pretty Little Liars' Star Nicholas Gonzalez Welcomes a Baby Girl — See the Exclusive Pics

And baby makes three!

The Flash‘s Nicholas Gonzalez and wife Kelsey Gonzalez welcomed their first child, a girl, on Wednesday in Los Angeles, PEOPLE can reveal.

The couple’s child, Ever Lee Wilde Gonzalez, came in to the world weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce and 21 inches long.

Nicholas, 41, and Kelsey first announced the news on Facebook, with the Pretty Little Liars actor writing that it was the “best day of our life.”

Nicholas and Kelsey (née Crane) got married in an Italian-inspired ceremony in April of last year.

Even back then, Nicholas and Kelsey were eager to welcome little ones into their lives.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“It’s all about building a family,” Nicholas told PEOPLE at the time of their wedding. “We’re ready and excited!”

In addition to Pretty Little Liars and The Flash, Nicholas also stars in How to Get Away with Murder. He will also be featured in the upcoming third season of Netflix’s hit show Narcos.

Kelsey is an actress and producer, as well as the owner of QuenchStaffing.com, a staffing agency empowering artists and young professionals.