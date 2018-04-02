Neil Patrick Harris Reveals Why He Was 'Bawling' During First Family Trip to Walt Disney World

To no surprise, Neil Patrick Harris is as fun-loving of a dad as he is on screen — but there’s one real-life caveat now that his kids are getting older.

“Now that they’re in first grade, I try too hard to be the cool, funny dad around their friends. And that just makes me look like a dork,” said the actor, 44, of 7-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott in an interview for PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real.

“And then I think it’s cool to be a dork, so I over-dork it up,” continues the A Series of Unfortunate Events star, adding with a laugh, “They roll their eyes at me a lot. Which I hear is gonna happen a lot more often. I don’t know. I find it adorkable.”

Neil Patrick Harris with twins Gideon and Harper Neil Patrick Harris instagram

With the tears of laughter come waterworks that are brought on by deep emotional connection for the longtime actor. One of his fondest memories involves a trip to Walt Disney World he, husband David Burtka and their twins took together when Harper and Gideon were still toddlers.

“We went on Peter Pan’s Flight … the first time we rode it, I just was with my family at Disney riding a ride, and I was just bawling,” Harris recalls. ” ‘Cause I just thought it was an awesome thing. My parents took my brother and I there, so it was fun to relive that through … their eyes.”

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka with twins Gideon and Harper Monica Schipper/Getty

Of his twins, the How I Met Your Mother alum explains he “was really proud the moment that they were born” because he “knew it was the beginning of a massive roller-coaster ride.”

“I was also a big fan of when they started telling jokes and had a little independence and a sense of humor,” Harris admits. “I’m always proud and my heart is filled when they think something’s funny.”