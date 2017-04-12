Neil Patrick Harris’ Kids Prepare for Easter by Baking Sweet Treats

Spring has sprung in the Burtka-Harris household!

Neil Patrick Harris shared an adorable photo on Instagram of his 6-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, baking in anticipation of the Easter holiday.

The duo had fun with dad David Burtka, 41, in the kitchen preparing rice crispy treat nests with mini eggs on top. Burtka posted a photo as well and it looks as if Harper Grace also lost a tooth along the way.

Getting ready for Easter! Rice crispy treat nests with mini eggs. Oh, and a missing front tooth! A post shared by David Burtka (@dbelicious) on Apr 9, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

Burtka and Harris celebrated 13 years together in early April. The duo took to Instagram to commemorate their relationship anniversary.

“Thirteen years and one day ago, I crossed paths with the guy on the left,” Harris, 43, captioned a smiling image of his husband and their son.

Thirteen years and one day ago, I crossed paths with the guy on the left. The adventures have never ceased. The love has never waned. The gifts are never ending (the guy on the right, e.g.). Happy Anniversary, @dbelicious. You're the best. A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Apr 2, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

“The adventures have never ceased. The love has never waned,” Harris continued. “The gifts are never ending (the guy on the right, e.g.). Happy anniversary, @dbelicious. You’re the best.”

After 10 years and two kids together, the couple tied the knot on Sept. 8, 2014 in Italy, in what Harris’ rep confirmed to PEOPLE was “an intimate ceremony surrounded by their close friends and family.”

The couple, who have been together since 2004, welcomed their fraternal twins via surrogate on Oct. 12, 2010.