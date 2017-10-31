‘Step Right Up!’ Neil Patrick Harris and Family Outdo Themselves for Halloween – See Their Carnival-Themed Costumes

The Burtka-Harris clan has won Halloween — again.

Late Monday night, Neil Patrick Harris shared a photo of himself, husband David Burtka and their 7-year-old twins Gideon Scott and Harper Grace decked out in their midway best.

For their 2017 family ensemble — posed in front of a carnival backdrop — Harris took on the role of ringmaster, while Burtka dressed as a creepy clown. Gideon opted for a “World’s Strongest Man” costume, and his sister Harper rocked a full face of hair as a bearded lady.

“Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween,” Harris, 44, captioned the post.

Burtka shared the same photo, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the family getting their makeup and clothes on, captioning it, “Trick or Freak … plus out takes.”

Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween

Harris may have hinted recently at the family’s choice of costume — or at the very least, been inspired by his work. In the weeks leading up to Halloween, the actor posted a photo from the Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events set, sharing that he was filming the Netflix series’ “Carnivorous Carnival” episodes.

The “Carnival of Curiosities” theme is only the latest in the Burtka-Harris’ premier group costume game — in fact, they’ve been setting the boo bar high since the twins were babies.

In 2016, the foursome posed in a movie theater as Marilyn Monroe, Groucho Marx, Charlie Chaplin and James Dean. The previous year, they went as Star Wars characters — with Gideon and Harper as Luke and Leia, of course.

📽🎞Hooray for Halloween!🎞📽#Marilyn #Groucho #Chaplin #JamesDean

A long time ago in a Halloween far, far away….

Earlier this month, the How I Met Your Mother alum told PEOPLE he and Burtka had “something in mind” for this year’s costume, but “it might take some bribing” for the kids to go along with it.

“They get to wear whatever they want for Halloween, trick-or-treating, the 31st,” Harris says. “And we still claim responsibility for the photo, which isn’t what they wear out for trick-or-treating.”