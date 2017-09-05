Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Head North with Their Twins for an Alaskan Adventure – See the Family Photos

It was a series of fortunate events for Neil Patrick Harris.

The actor and his husband David Burtka traveled to Alaska with their adorable 6½-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott over the weekend, taking in the breathtaking natural sights as a family.

Harris, 44, documented the icy vacation on his social media accounts, first sharing a photo of some “Glacier goodness” starring the twins.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Glacier goodness. #alaska A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Sep 2, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

Harper in Alaska. #love #grateful A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Sep 4, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

David and Gideon in Alaska. #rainbow #love #grateful @dbelicious A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Sep 4, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

RELATED GALLERY: 25 Fun Photos That Make Us Want to Be a Part of NPH’s Family

In an image posted on Monday from Skwentna, Alaska, little Harper posed in front of a serene lake. Proud papa Harris captioned the moment with a simple, “Harper in Alaska. #love #grateful.”

Burtka also cozied up to the couple’s son for a selfie in front of the lake — this time in front of a special rainbow backdrop. “David and Gideon in Alaska. #rainbow #love #grateful,” the A Series of Unfortunate Events star wrote.

Sharing a final photo gallery, Harris reflected, “Can’t stop thinking about our Alaskan adventure. Lots of pics, please swipe and see. Thanks @withinthewild for providing memories that will last lifetimes. Truly a spectacular place!”

Can't stop thinking about our Alaskan adventure. Lots of pics, please swipe and see. Thanks @withinthewild for providing memories that will last lifetimes. Truly a spectacular place! A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Sep 4, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

Alaska is delicious and amazing!! Thanks @withinthewild for fantastic time. Everything was perfect! A post shared by David Burtka (@dbelicious) on Sep 3, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

FROM PEN: Watch Jennifer Lopez Tear Up Remembering Her Twins Being Born

RELATED: “Thrill Ride!” Neil Patrick Harris Shares Fun Clip of Himself and Daughter Harper on a Luge

Skwentna is known best as a checkpoint on the annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Anchorage is the closest major city to the tiny town, whose population was a mere 37 as of the 2010 census.

Burtka and Harris have been together since 2004, and tied the knot in Italy on Sept. 8, 2014. Their fraternal twins were born via surrogate on Oct. 12, 2010.