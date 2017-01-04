‘Thrill Ride!’ Neil Patrick Harris Shares Fun Clip of Himself and Daughter Harper on a Luge

Neil Patrick Harris is having the time of his life!

The actor, 43, has been sharing photos and videos from his time in Telluride, Colorado, with his family, including twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, 6.

“We are about to be taking on … the Barry Sonnenfeld luge,” Harris tells the camera at the beginning of one clip, referring to the director and executive producer of Harris’ new Netflix project A Series of Unfortunate Events.

His followers then get a first-person account of the entire ride, which Harper joins on her dad’s back. The two laugh and scream as they tube down together before Harris wipes out at the bottom.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Thrill ride! Loving the @bsonnenfeld LUGE! A video posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:25pm PST

Ski-tacular way to start the new year! #telluride #awesome A video posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Jan 2, 2017 at 12:31pm PST

The family’s wintry getaway comes just a few days after they spent a week at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Hawaii to celebrate the new year.

“A warm and wonderful way to end the year. Very grateful for @dbelicious and our kids,” Harris captioned a snap of the family of four, including husband David Burtka, with the ocean in the background.

We spent the last six days at @disneyaulani. A warm and wonderful way to end the year. Very grateful for @dbelicious and our kids. A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:31pm PST

Merry Christmas! Mele Kalikimake! Hope you've had a beautiful day! A video posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:18pm PST

Nothing like a Disney breakfast!! A photo posted by David Burtka (@dbelicious) on Dec 28, 2016 at 8:43am PST

The lucky twins enjoyed a little Disney magic in November too, when their dads took them to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Among the rides they enjoyed during their multiple-park trek? Kali River Rapids, Expedition Everest, It’s a Small World and the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train.

“When you have a new generation that you’re helping raise, it’s clear that it’s not only our lifetime that we need to be aware of, but theirs, and potentially their children’s,” Harris told PEOPLE in September.