NE-YO is going to be a dad again!

The singer (né Shaffer Smith) and wife Crystal Smith — who star in E!’s new series The Platinum Life — are expecting their second child together, PEOPLE confirms.

“We didn’t plan for you but you are Gods plan and I thank you for choosing us to be your parents!🙈 ,” Smith captioned a sweet Instagram snap featuring the couple embracing and sharing a smooch, with NE-YO, 38, cradling his wife’s baby bump.

“Impatiently awaiting our newest addition 👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽 WE’RE PREGNANT!!!🙌🏽 @neyo (I think he did it on purpose 😫)joking! LOL #ThePlatinumLife #ThePlatinumFamily✨,” she added.

The baby on the way will join big brother Shaffer Chimere Jr., 19 months, as well as NE-YO’s kids from a previous relationship: son Mason Evan, 6, and daughter Madilyn Grace, 7 this month.

Added NE-YO next to a collage of his kids, with a fourth slot picturing question marks, “Sooooooo…..

guess who’s awaiting a NEW ARRIVAL!?! 👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽 @itscrystalsmith and yours truly are happy to announce we are expecting❤️! #NewAddition #ExtendingTheFamily.”

Of the pregnancy, Smith — who wed the singer in February 2016 — told E! News, “We are so excited! This definitely wasn’t in the plan and we weren’t trying at all!”

The couple’s bundle of joy on the way will arrive to siblings that will be “so excited” to have a new baby to dote on. “Maddie has asked a few times for a little sister since having SJ so fingers crossed,” they told E! News.

It's like he knew he was being photographed. Smiling with his eyes already👶🏽✨ #MyYoungStar #YoungestPrince #SJ #ProudPapaMoments #IMakePrettyBabies A post shared by NE-YO (@neyo) on Oct 20, 2017 at 4:20am PDT

The spouses of a year and a half told E! News that their gender-reveal party “is going to be epic,” and that they do not yet know their little one’s sex — but they do have a moniker ready to go.

“We have had names for our angels since before Shaffer Jr. was born so, yes, we are all set on baby names,” they said, with Smith divulging that she hasn’t “really been sick at all but the cravings are real!”

The Platinum Life airs Sunday at 10 p.m. on E!