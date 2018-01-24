NE-YO and Wife Crystal Reveal the Sex of Their Baby on the Way at Charitable Party

NE-YO is about to become a dad for the fourth time — to another son!

The musician, whose real name is Shaffer Smith, joined his wife Crystal at a royal-themed gender reveal party in Los Angeles on Saturday, held in honor of their second child on the way.

Decorated by celebrity-loved planner Cairo’s Custom Events, the sweet soirée was hosted by publicist Anita Chatterjee (who is also the baby’s godmother), Project Fly LA and The Smith Family Foundation, which NE-YO and his family founded in 2007.

After noshing on a variety of elegant desserts, partygoers — including the couple’s 22-month-old son Shaffer Chimere Jr. — congregated on the rooftop to shoot off powder guns to reveal a blue hue, meaning little Shaffer would be getting a baby brother.

The couple wanted the event to be focused on giving back, asking attendees to bring a gift for a mom or baby who is part of Jenesse Center, Inc., a domestic violence intervention program based in Los Angeles.

Also invited to the “Prince or Princess?”-themed bash? The first 100 guests who messaged the mom-to-be on Instagram, and were asked to make a donation to the Jenesse Center.

PEOPLE confirmed in October that NE-YO, 38, and his wife of almost two years are expecting their second bundle of joy together. The singer is also dad to two children from a previous relationship: son Mason Evan, 6, and daughter Madilyn Grace, 7.

Wrote NE-YO next to a collage of his kids, with a fourth slot picturing question marks, “Sooooooo … guess who’s awaiting a NEW ARRIVAL!?! 👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽 @itscrystalsmith and yours truly are happy to announce we are expecting❤️! #NewAddition #ExtendingTheFamily.”