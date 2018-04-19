Why NE-YO Is a 'Little Nervous' for Baby No. 4: 'The Complications Could Still Exist'

NE-YO can’t wait to become a father for the fourth time, but he still has a few worries.

The singer stopped by the PEOPLE Now studios recently to chat about his and wife Crystal‘s second son on the way. (NE-YO is also a dad to son Mason Evan, 6½, and daughter Madilyn Grace, 7, from a previous relationship.)

“I’m a little nervous just because [in] our first pregnancy, there were a few complications to the point where she had to get an emergency [cesarean] section,” he explains. “This time, she is determined to not go c-section — she wants to do it the natural way.”

“The complications that were [present] could still exist, so there’s a little bit of nervousness in there but above that, it’s more nervous excitement,” continues NE-YO, 38. “I just want to meet him.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Crystal Smith/Instagram

RELATED: Baby on the Way for NE-YO and Wife Crystal

The singer has his own “Miss Independent” at home with his oldest child, daughter Madilyn, who’s about to become a big sister for the third time.

Revealing Madilyn is “hands down” the boss of the family, NE-YO says, “That was one of the things that kind of made it okay for us to be having another boy. She was a little bummed out when she found out it was a boy because she was banking on a little sister.”

“But I told her, ‘No no no, that just means that now you have three little henchmen that have to do whatever it is you tell them, because you’re the oldest!’ ” he jokes. “And she was like, ‘Oh, okay!’ ”

Royal Binion

RELATED VIDEO: NE-YO’S Son Steals the Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet in Adorable Jean Jumpsuit

Of himself, his own mom, his wife and the mother of his two older children, the star admits he’s “the least parental” of the bunch — but that has its perks.

“My kids look at me and they see fun,” NE-YO shares. “I’m the one jumping on the bed with them! And then my wife comes in and I’m like, ‘Get off the bed! What’s wrong with y’all?!’ ”

“[And then I’m like] ‘Okay, she’s gone, yay!’ And then we do it again,” he says. “That’s me. So I’m trying to get more parental as we go.”