Why NE-YO Was 'Banking on Another Girl' After Revealing He and Wife Crystal Are Expecting a Boy

NE-YO and his wife, Crystal, may be expecting another boy, but the singer was really “banking on another girl.”

The Step Up: High Water actor, 38, tells PEOPLE about his surprise regarding the sex of his fourth child.

“I’m excited [about having a boy] but I was banking on another girl because I have two boys already,” the singer said. “I wanted to have two boy, two girls.”

NE-YO, whose real name is Shaffer Smith, and his wife already share 22-month-old son Shaffer Chimere Jr. The singer is also dad to two children from a previous relationship: son Mason Evan, 6, and daughter Madilyn Grace, 7.

While he may be excited about the new addition, he reveals not everyone was immediately on board.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

NE-YO and his wife Crystal (center) revealed they are expecting their second son together at a gender reveal party in Los Angeles Royal Binion

“My daughter is my oldest,” he said. “When we found out it was a boy, she just started boohooing. She so desperately wanted a little sister, so badly.”

Continues NE-YO, “I was happy, but felt bad at the same time. She’s the only girl, she’s by herself. But she’s the oldest so she runs things — she’s the boss!”

The couple celebrated with a royal-themed gender reveal party in Los Angeles on Saturday, held in honor of their second child on the way.

Gender-reveal party for NE-YO and wife Crystal's second child on the way Royal Binion

Decorated by celebrity-loved planner Cairo’s Custom Events, the sweet soirée was hosted by publicist Anita Chatterjee (who is also the baby’s godmother), Project Fly LA and The Smith Family Foundation, which NE-YO and his family founded in 2007.

After noshing on a variety of elegant desserts, partygoers congregated on the rooftop to shoot off powder guns to reveal a blue hue, meaning little Shaffer would be getting a baby brother.

Crystal, NE-YO and his three children find out the sex of their second child together Royal Binion

PEOPLE confirmed in October that NE-YO, 38, and his wife of almost two years are expecting their second bundle of joy together.

The “Miss Independent” singer, who will star in the upcoming YouTube Red original series produced by Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum, says having more kids has helped him as an artist — particularly in his role as the founder of a performing arts high school.

RELATED: Baby on the Way for NE-YO and Wife Crystal

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

When it comes to the dance sequences on the show NE-YO says his kids were completely involved in keeping his moves up to date.

“My kids are teaching me,” he says. “I have my go-to moves, the moves that I know of and grew up with. But as time progresses and as dance moves get more and more elaborate, it gets hard to keep up.”

He adds, “I’m actually blessed to have kids that are younger, that are excited, that I can learn from and feed off of.”

Step Up: High Water premieres on YouTube Red on Jan. 31.