Naya Rivera Says She and Ex Ryan Dorsey Are ‘Very Good’ at Co-Parenting: ‘Josey Is Our Priority’

Though their romance has ended, Naya Rivera and ex Ryan Dorsey‘s relationship continues – as parents to 18-month-old Josey Hollis.

The Glee alum, who filed for divorce from Dorsey last November, told Momtastic in a new interview that she and the actor are “very good at co-parenting.”

“It’s always going to have its challenges logistically, but Josey is our priority,” she says. “We’re his parents.”

Adds Rivera, “If everybody looks at it that way it alleviates some of the drama. Doing what’s best for Josey is really what it all boils down to.”

Dorsey and Rivera married on July 19, 2014, three months after her engagement to rapper Big Sean ended.

Announcing their split last year, Dorsey and Rivera said in a statement, “Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time.”

That sentiment remains the same, as Rivera told Momtastic, “[Josey’s] my number one priority.”

Parenthood in general has taught Rivera more about “unconditional love,” she says.

“You hear about it and you think, ‘Well, obviously I’m going to love my child.’ But it’s so deep,” she adds. “Even after Josey goes to bed, I find myself thinking of him and looking at pictures of him and it almost brings me to tears half the time because the love that I have for him is so amazing.”