Naturi Naughton‘s little one is here!

The Power star and her longtime boyfriend Ben welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Wednesday, July 19, at 8:48 p.m., her rep confirms to PEOPLE. The baby girl measured 19 inches and weighed 5 lbs., 15 oz.

Additional details, including the baby’s name, have not been released.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Naturi Naughton is Pregnant! See the Power Star Shows off Her Bump

Naughton, 33, officially revealed her pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in March, saying then that she felt “really good, healthy and strong.”

“I feel like being pregnant and entering this new stage has made me stronger and more excited about life in general,” she explained, noting that the pregnancy came as a surprise to the couple. “Everything seems so much more purposeful.”

RELATED: Go Inside Naturi Naughton’s ‘Afro-Centric’ Shower – and Find Out the Sex of Her First Baby!

The actress shared in May that she and Ben would welcome a daughter, with Naughton telling PEOPLE then that they both “predicted a boy at first.”

“The nursery is coming together, and it’s hard to resist all the adorable baby girl clothes out there, so her wardrobe is in full effect!” she added, sharing photos from her “It Takes a Village to Raise a Child”-themed shower.

FROM PEN: Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Opens Up About Her Biggest Parenting Mishap

RELATED: Naturi Naughton Shares Maternity Portraits Ahead of Daughter’s Arrival: “I’m Looking Forward to This Next Level of Life”

The couple kept their baby’s name under wraps in the months leading up to the birth, although Naughton said the love birds had “settled on a beautiful name that we both love.”

Now that Naughton’s little girl is here, the excited mother can do all the sweet activities she planned for the mommy-daughter duo.

“Dressing alike, mommy-daughter day dates, singing together and teaching her all the important things I learned from my mother,” Naughton previously shared of what she’s excited about.

“I just want to give her a strong foundation, so she can navigate this crazy world by being a strong and beautiful little girl.”