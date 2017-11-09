Inside Naturi Naughton’s Calming Nursery for Daughter Zuri: ‘I Wanted It to Feel Like Serenity’

Naturi Naughton‘s daughter Zuri is only 3 months old, but she’s already set up in (serene) style.

The Power star, 33, gave PEOPLE an exclusive glimpse inside her baby girl’s mint-green nursery, created in collaboration with interior designer Nicole Gibbons and Pottery Barn Kids.

“I was thinking of something that felt really peaceful, very feminine, but not overly drowned in pink. I wanted it to feel like serenity,” Naughton tells PEOPLE of her inspiration behind the space’s look. “My whole theme was getting away: You can fly, you can go wherever you want to go in life.”

She adds, “I just wanted [Zuri] to feel inspired every time she looked around, with the maps and the birds, the-world-is-your-oyster kind of vibe, and nothing is impossible.”

“The space is bright and airy with a soft, feminine color palette and includes subtle influences of her Caribbean heritage throughout,” says Gibbons. “The nursery is sweet yet sophisticated so that it can easily transition as baby Zuri grows.”

The color theme throughout the space was actually Naughton’s boyfriend Ben‘s brainchild. “My boyfriend chose the green, that mint green,” says the actress. “He chose that color and first I was like ‘Green? We can’t do green. That’s not girly.’ But I realized he was like, ‘Let’s do something unique and different.’ ”

Zuri’s nursery includes a number of sweet elements from Pottery Barn Kids, including the Blythe Spindle Crib ($699), Elephant Side Table ($349), Eva Floral Medallion Rug ($149 to $699), Elsie Cloud Dresser ($799) and Naughton’s favorite piece: the Modern Wingback Glider & Recliner Rocker ($1,119 to $2,199).

“[The rocker] is amazing because I’m also breastfeeding,” says the new mom. “That [chair] is a chance to feel like me and my baby girl get a chance to connect, because she’s looking up at me, I’m looking down at her, I’m feeding her, I’m rocking, I put her to sleep in that chair. We love it.”

As far as the décor goes, one of the elements close to Naughton’s heart is the inspiring framed wall art above her daughter’s crib, flanked by a few feathered baubles.

“I love how the doves go across the wall with the sign that says ‘Oh the places you’ll go,’ “ shares the actress. “When I see those doves, every time that I walk in, I just feel like I want to fly away.”

Other sweet pieces featured in the adventure-encouraging nursery are Pottery Barn Kids’ Lamb Plush Collection ($19 to $49), Metallic Wool Storage bins ($59 to $79), Ombre Geo Lumbar Decorative Pillows ($24) and a wooden toy train ($39).

Zuri — who “only wakes up once at night” and whose name means “beautiful” in Swahili, according to Naughton — has experienced a variety of parenting styles between both her mom and dad.

“We’re different on typical man-woman stuff. He picks her up and plays with her, and I’m like, ‘Be careful!’ ” Naughton says. “I’m a lot more sensitive. I’m such a girl and I’m like, ‘Just don’t do anything because I don’t want anything to happen.’ I think we’re pretty good, though. We’ve found a balance.”

And her favorite part of motherhood so far? “Learning more about my daughter every day,” says the actress. “That’s one of the best parts: just learning and exploring her, and just enjoying the process of figuring out every stage.”