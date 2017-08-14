Sugar and spice!

iCarly alum Nathan Kress and his wife London Elise will be adding some more pink to their family when they welcome their first child early next year — the couple is expecting a daughter.

The Nickelodeon alum announced the exciting news on Instagram Sunday with a sweet photo of the pair holding a balloon that reads, “It’s a baby girl!”

“You can find me on my porch, in my rocking chair, polishing my shotgun, for the next 18 to 40 years,” Nathan, 24, quipped in the caption.

The two tied the knot in November 2015 after about nine months of dating and announced in July that they are expecting a baby in January 2018.

London, 24, also shared the image on social media with a sweet note.

“Our sweet baby girl is officially on the way!!! 💝 As a general update, the baby and I are completely healthy! Our appt. last week confirmed that we are both on the perfect track for weight gain, heart rates, size — in fact she’s a week ahead of schedule right now, growing like crazy. I have 100% not strived to be skinny, but I AM striving to be healthy. Believe me, there has been no shortage of eating or malnutrition for me or baby girl. I know some may have seemed concerned about my size/baby’s size in my mid-pregnancy photo, but I hope this helps ease some minds :)” she wrote, referencing a progress photo she shared last week.

“We all have unique body types, and this just happens to be mine right now! It doesn’t matter what size each of us are, pregnant or not, as long as we’re taking care of our bodies. I think it’s absolutely fascinating how God creates every body and every baby so uniquely. That’s what makes the world such a colorful place!” she continued.

“Thank you again for all the love and support on this exciting journey! We can’t wait to meet our lil nugget 💕.”

Both actors were in the 2014 thriller Into the Storm.