Nathan Kress Won’t Be Naming His Daughter ‘Until She Comes Out’: We Don’t Want Our Pick to Be ‘Completely Wrong’

Nathan Kress isn’t jumping the gun.
The 24-year-old iCarly alum says he and wife London have a few monikers in mind for their baby girl on the way, but aren’t keen on making a final decision until they meet her face to face when she arrives in January.
“We decided to not name her until she comes out,” he told PEOPLE Saturday in Los Angeles during the Step2 Presents 6th Annual Celebrity Red CARpet Safety Awareness Event at the Commissary at Sony Pictures Studio.
“For all we know, we could name her something and then it’s completely wrong when [she’s born],” adds Kress. “We know a couple we’re thinking about, but we know we don’t want to do anything until it’s out there.”
The actor says he is “very excited” to welcome his first child with London, 24, whom he starred alongside in the 2014 thriller Into the Storm and wed in November 2015 after a six-month engagement.
But the last few months haven’t been without their challenges. “First trimester was pretty tough with just the gross feeling and everything,” Kress says. “She just started having Braxton Hicks [contractions] a couple days ago, so now it’s uncomfortable.”
“It’s a joy, and fortunately, I’m able to be home a decent amount with the way that I work because what I do is in short concentrated bursts, so I’ve been able to help out,” he adds of impending fatherhood. “It’s been nice — it’s been a cool time to change the house and get nesting and get things together.”
Although the first-time dad-to-be can’t wait to meet his baby girl, he admits that the idea of becoming a parent is “very overwhelming.”
“It seems like something that’s great to some people [but isn’t] for others, so it’s trial and error that I’m not ready for,” Kress muses of parenthood.
- Reporting by KAREN MIZOGUCHI