iCarly Star Nathan Kress Welcomes Daughter Rosie Carolyn

iDaddy!

Nathan Kress and wife London are the proud parents of a daughter, Rosie Carolyn Kress, whom they welcomed into the world on Thursday.

“Rosie Carolyn Kress, born 12/21/17 at 3:59pm. 6 lbs, 6 ounces of utter joy. Mom and baby are doing amazing. I am an emotional wreck. In the good way!” the iCarly alum, 25, announced on social media Friday.

The first-time parents, who costarred in the 2014 thriller Into the Storm and wed in November 2015 after a six-month engagement, announced their pregnancy in August.

In September, Kress told PEOPLE that they had a few monikers in mind for their baby girl, but they did not want to make the final decision until they met her.

“We decided to not name her until she comes out,” he said. “For all we know, we could name her something and then it’s completely wrong when [she’s born]. We know a couple we’re thinking about, but we know we don’t want to do anything until it’s out there.”

Luckily, Kress will be able enjoy his time with little Rosie Carolyn.

“It’s a joy, and fortunately, I’m able to be home a decent amount with the way that I work because what I do is in short concentrated bursts, so I’ve been able to help out,” Kress shared. “It’s been nice — it’s been a cool time to change the house and get nesting and get things together.”

Though the actor previously admitted that the idea of becoming a parent is “very overwhelming.”

“It seems like something that’s great to some people [but isn’t] for others, so it’s trial and error that I’m not ready for,” Kress said.