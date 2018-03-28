Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are the proud new dads of a baby boy.

The Nate & Jeremiah By Design stars welcomed their second child, a son named Oskar Michael Brent-Berkus, via surrogate, on Monday, March 26, Berkus and Brent announced on Instagram and Twitter Thursday. The newborn arrived in Los Angeles, weighing 8 lbs., 2 oz.

“It is with so much love that we welcome Oskar Brent-Berkus to our family. We have waited for you, we already love you, and we as a family stand on the shoulders of so many people who have made it possible for families like ours to continue to grow,” Berkus wrote along with a black and white photo of Oskar’s little foot.

“Yesterday, life cracked open in a way I didn’t think it could again with the birth of our son Oskar Brent-Berkus. Love multiplied. How can love continue to expand like this. Hand in hand our family is basking in the phenomenon of it all. We love you little Oskar. How thankful we are. How beautiful it all is,” Brent captioned the same photo.

Little Oskar is the welcome addition to the new family of four that also includes the spouses’ precocious daughter Poppy, who turned 3 on Friday.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

It is with so much love that we welcome Oskar Brent-Berkus to our family. We have waited for you, we already love you, and we as a family stand on the shoulders of so many people who have made it possible for families like ours to continue to grow.- Nate, @JeremiahBrent and Poppy pic.twitter.com/Y52Qw7A3vI — Nate Berkus (@NateBerkus) March 28, 2018

Well, the cat is out of the bag…and we couldn’t be happier @JeremiahBrent pic.twitter.com/b8Bj4Guik3 — Nate Berkus (@NateBerkus) February 14, 2018

RELATED: Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s Baby Boy Is Due “Any Minute”: “We’re Excited” and “Nervous”

The TLC stars tied the knot in May 2014, welcoming their daughter via surrogate the following March and announcing on Valentine’s Day that they would be adding a baby boy to their family.

“We’re having a baby brother!” Poppy exclaims in a video the interior designers shared by way of announcement, adorably presenting her dads with a bunch of blue balloons.

“Here it is … Us at our best,” Brent, 33, captioned the video. “We are humbled and so grateful to share that Poppy will be expecting a baby brother come spring.”

“Nate Berkus and I are excited to be bringing you along on this journey,” he added. “Our family is about to be that much more complete. Love is love is love.”

Jeremiah Brent, Nate Berkus and daughter Poppy

RELATED: Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Share Their Stunning L.A. Home and Hint Daughter Poppy May Soon Have a Sibling

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The following week, the spouses revealed to Entertainment Tonight in fact, due “any minute”that their son was, — and that there were a mix of emotions about his impending birth.

“I’m just continuing to expand, both emotionally and physically, but no, we’re really excited,” Brent joked, admitting he’d been “eating his feelings” as of late. “It’s a shift for our family again, in a really big way.”

“And nervous and scared too,” added Berkus, 46. “I think every parent is. Who is this little person going to be?”