Meet Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's Baby Boy, Oskar! Why He's Named After Berkus' Late Partner

Meet Oskar Michael!

Interior designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent welcomed their second child, a son, via surrogate on March 26 in Los Angeles. And the couple chose a surprising namesake for their baby boy: Berkus’ former partner Fernando Bengoechea, who died tragically in the 2004 Sri Lankan tsunami.

“His middle name was Oskar,” Berkus, 46, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the poignant inspiration — and what’s more surprising, the tribute “was actually Jeremiah’s idea.”

“We have always honored Fernando’s memory in our relationship. He’s a part of our love story,” explains Brent, 33. “It’s such an important chapter in Nate’s life. So the idea that we can honor his memory in a beautiful way was exciting to us.”

Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus with son Oskar and daughter Poppy Ashley Burns Photography

The couple are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Poppy, and say Bengoechea has been a presence in her life as well.

“She has photos of him and she’ll know his whole story,” explains Brent, adding, “We both believe that the good stuff and the bad stuff is what really defines us. The kids will know both of our stories, where their names came from, and why.”

For now, what Brent refers to as their “little tribe” of four is soaking in the present. “We’re so grateful every second of the day just to have them both,” he says.

And the pair — whose show, Nate and Jeremiah By Design, returns April 7 on TLC — admit they’re a little more laid back as parents the second time around.

“We know what to do. We know what our weaknesses are individually,” says Brent. “We’re actually having the most beautiful time.”