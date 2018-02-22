Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's Baby Boy Is Due 'Any Minute': 'We're Excited' and 'Nervous'

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent‘s stunning Los Angeles abode is close to adding one new inhabitant!

On Tuesday, the married Nate & Jeremiah By Design stars — already dads to daughter Poppy, 3 next month — revealed to Entertainment Tonight that their little boy on the way would be arriving sooner rather than later.

“[Life is] great. [Poppy] is in school. She’s very much a force, and we’re expecting a sibling, any minute,” said Berkus, 46.

Added Brent, 33, “She’s getting her big-sister plans in order.”

Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent and daughter Poppy

Those plans involve an upgrade in furnishings for the little girl’s room, with Brent explaining, “There was a whole ceremony around Poppy getting a big girl bed and giving her crib away to her sibling.”

The spouses shared on Valentine’s Day that they would be welcoming a son to their family, posting a cute reveal clip showing Poppy bringing over a big bunch of balloons to her dads and proclaiming, “We’re having a baby brother!”

“Well, the cat is out of the bag … and we couldn’t be happier @JeremiahBrent,” Berkus wrote on Twitter and Instagram alongside the video.

Well, the cat is out of the bag…and we couldn’t be happier @JeremiahBrent pic.twitter.com/b8Bj4Guik3 — Nate Berkus (@NateBerkus) February 14, 2018

While the couple is over the moon about their son’s impending arrival, they can’t escape the slight fear that always comes with becoming a parent for the first, second or even sixth time.

Brent admitted to ET that he’s “eating [his] feelings” in the meantime. “I’m just continuing to expand, both emotionally and physically, but no, we’re really excited,” he said. “It’s a shift for our family again, in a really big way.”

“And nervous and scared too,” Berkus added. “I think every parent is. Who is this little person going to be?”