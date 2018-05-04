Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent spent quality time with 3-year-old daughter Poppy in anticipation of the birth of their son Oskar.

In an exclusive clip from Saturday’s episode of TLC’s, Nate and Jeremiah By Design, Jeremiah and Poppy surprise Nate with new ultrasound photos of their baby boy.

“Look at him, little tiny nose. I think him is gonna be a girl,” the toddler jokingly tells her parents as she examines her brother’s facial features, who would arrive just five weeks after the episode was filmed.

“What should we tell little brother? What do we say?” Nate instructs Poppy as the trio collectively says aloud: “Keep growing!”

“Poppy has been so excited this entire process. And to listen to her tell me that she hopes that baby brother is growing in the belly still and asks if he’s coming tomorrow, is he coming next week? It’s really sweet,” Jeremiah tells viewers.

The couple, who celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary on Thursday, welcomed their second child on March 26 via surrogate.

Nate and Jeremiah recently spoke with PEOPLE about why they feel a powerful responsibility to show off their family of four to the world and how letting in cameras into their home could help change perspectives.

“I think what we stand for as a family is equal rights for everybody and we consider ourselves more the same than different, but we know that not everybody feels that way,” Nate said in April.

“As two men who have these incredible opportunities to [not only] show our family and how our family lives and loves and hopes and dreams just like every other family, but to do it publicly, is a very big responsibility that both of us take seriously,” he explained.

Jeremiah added, “I can’t imagine what it would feel like as a kid to see two men with their family, openly and happily living in a book like [PEOPLE] and reading it and going, ‘Oh my gosh, I can have that?’ ”