Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus are proud to show off their beautiful family of four — and feel a powerful responsibility to do so.

“I think what we stand for as a family is equal rights for everybody and we consider ourselves more the same than different, but we know that not everybody feels that way,” Berkus, 46, tells PEOPLE of himself and his husband and Nate & Jeremiah by Design costar.

“As two men who have these incredible opportunities to [not only] show our family and how our family lives and loves and hopes and dreams just like every other family, but to do it publicly, is a very big responsibility that both of us take seriously,” he explains.

Brent — who shares son Oskar Michael, 4 weeks, and daughter Poppy, 3, with Berkus — agrees completely, noting the importance of giving others the hope of having a reality similar to theirs.

“I can’t imagine what it would feel like as a kid to see two men with their family, openly and happily living in a book like [PEOPLE] and reading it and going, ‘Oh my gosh, I can have that?’ ” he says.

“I didn’t get that,” continues Brent, 33. “So any chance that we get the opportunity for some kid to see that there is nothing wrong with who they are and who they want to be, sign us up.”

While Brent and Berkus just recently became fathers of two, they haven’t ruled out the potential of adding to their household in the future.

“I would never count anything out,” says Brent. “Life has a beautiful way of turning into what it’s supposed to be and we are open to whatever that may be. So we are perfectly content right now with these two perfect babies.”

If that happens, it might be a while, though. Explains Berkus, “It’s honestly the last thing I’m thinking about right now because we have this beautiful healthy boy and I feel so lucky that he’s here.”