They’re going to be dads — again!

Nate & Jeremiah By Design stars Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are expecting a baby boy, they announced Wednesday with a cute reveal clip featuring their daughter Poppy, 3 next month.

In the video, Poppy brings over a big bunch of blue balloons to her dads and interrupts excitedly, “We’re having a baby brother!”

“Well, the cat is out of the bag…and we couldn’t be happier @JeremiahBrent,” Berkus, 46, wrote on Twitter and Instagram alongside the video.

“Here it is… Us at our best,” Brent captioned the same video. “We are humbled and so grateful to share that Poppy will be expecting a baby brother come spring.”

“Nate Berkus and I are excited to be bringing you along on this journey,” he added. “Our family is about to be that much more complete. Love is love is love.”

The married TLC stars opened up to PEOPLE in March about their desire to add to their household.

“I think you can see that we’re just like you, and that’s the exciting part of it. Being two gay dads with a daughter and a family that we hope to grow some day,” said Brent, 33.

“The truth is we’re fueled by love, we love our daughter, we love being at home,” he continued. “I like cooking. I like playing with her. I like being with my husband. And I think it’s an opportunity to show people that the main commonality is love.”