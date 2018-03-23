Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Celebrate Daughter Poppy's Third Birthday — See Her Snazzy Gift!

Poppy is a big girl now, which means she needs some wheels to match!

The daughter of Nate & Jeremiah by Design stars Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent turned 3 on Friday, receiving a very special gift from her dads, whose color fit right in with her pink-powered room.

“A new bicycle?” the adorable little girl asks in a video posted to Berkus’ Instagram Story before climbing on to try the pint-sized vehicle on for size.

“Yes! A big-girl bicycle,” Berkus, 46, says from behind the camera.

“You like it? Look, and it’s got a bell on it,” adds Brent, 33.

Poppy Brent-Berkus Nate Berkus/Instagram

Following the video, Berkus — who’s expecting baby No. 2, a boy, with Brent this spring — shared a few more snaps of Poppy over the years to his Instagram Story, along with a separate post of the birthday girl hamming it up.

“Happy Birthday Poppy,” he captioned the photo. “We can’t believe you are 3 … ”

Brent posted his own tribute to Poppy, writing alongside a throwback photo taken shortly after her birth, “It feels like you were just born 3 minutes ago — and yet part of me knows we have all done this before together.”

“Now on your 3rd birthday I watch in disbelief as you continue to grow phenomenally … with grace, strength, audacity, intuition, belief and authority,” he added. “Happy Birthday Poppy. 3 years ago today life, love, possibility — all cracked open. We love you completely.”

Nate & Jeremiah by Design returns to TLC on April 7.