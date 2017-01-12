Cutest Critic! Watch Nate Berkus’ Daughter Poppy Share Her Thoughts on His New Baby Collection

Too cute!

On Monday, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent‘s daughter Poppy, 21 months, accompanied her dads to the Los Angeles launch of Berkus’ new layette and nursery line, Nate Berkus for Baby, available exclusively at Target.

The family of three posed for the camera adorably, with Berkus wearing a light-blue button-up with jeans and Brent in a black leather jacket and striped pants. Their little girl opted for a long-sleeved white dress with polka dots, a brown scarf and black shoes.

Between posing for sweet snaps with his family, Berkus sat down with Poppy and a couple of other toddlers at the event to talk to them about his new line.

“Do you like this llama?” Berkus asks his daughter, who is seated on his lap, about a stuffed toy that is offered through Nate Berkus for Baby.

“No,” Poppy says into the camera, smiling as she holds onto a book.

“Okay, so is everything ‘No?’ ” Berkus asks with a smile.

“She’s incredibly opinionated about everything,” Berkus told PEOPLE earlier this month about Poppy. “For Halloween we gave her two options – super girl or a unicorn. She decided to be a ballerina … who were we to argue?!”

Nate Berkus for Baby — which includes ruffle-sleeve onesies, stuffed animals, rattles and everything in between — retails for $12 to $50, and is available now at Target.com.