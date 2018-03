FAMILY FIRST

Nate Berkus and husband Jeremiah Brent — who star in TLC's Nate & Jeremiah By Design — welcomed their daughter, Poppy, in 2015. "I never thought I would have kids. I never thought that I'd be married. I never thought that I'd have this story," Brent said in an exclusive clip from the show. "I think Poppy cracked both of us open in a way I don't think either of us expected."