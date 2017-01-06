Nate Berkus Jokes Daughter Poppy Knows What She Wants When It Comes to Fashion: ‘She’s Incredibly Opinionated’

Nate Berkus‘ newest endeavor is one for the (baby!) books.

The home designer and dad to 21-month-old daughter Poppy has teamed up with Target to launch his first-ever layette and nursery line, Nate Berkus for Baby, a 40-piece collection that encompasses his signature classic style into pint-sized pieces.

From sweet flutter-sleeve onesies and cozy gowns to adorable rattles and storage containers, Berkus’ latest launch — which retails for $12 to $50 — is all about timeless pieces that work seamlessly for any nursery.

Ahead of the line’s Sunday debut, Berkus talked to PEOPLE about his inspiration behind the designs, his daughter’s strong spirit and the family’s recent move cross country from New York to Los Angeles.

PEOPLE: What inspired you to go into the children’s market? Is it something you’ve always wanted to do?

Nate: I’ve had my home collection at Target for the last few years and every season it’s a continual evolution. Being a new father, it felt like it was the right time to extend the collection even further to include baby.

And I mean, what could be more fun than designing for a nursery?

PEOPLE: How did being a dad help you with the design process? What was one thing you definitely wanted featured style or functionality wise?

Nate: As a designer, everything is always about aesthetics mixed in with functionality and having that visual appeal. But you learn fast as a new parent with an infant that if it’s not deeply practical as well, then forget about it.

Style wise, I wanted to design items that would work well in any nursery – regardless of gender.

PEOPLE: Do you think you’ve found a new niche? Can we expect upcoming toddler and kids clothing lines?

Nate: This collection is really an extension of what I already do with all my collections, be it for Target or my fabric line at Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores. Great design should be a part of everything we do, from our homes to fashion.

PEOPLE: Is Poppy showing interest in fashion? Is she starting to have an opinion on what she wears? What are her favorite pieces to wear?

Nate: She’s incredibly opinionated about everything. For Halloween we gave her two options – super girl or a unicorn. She decided to be a ballerina … who were we to argue?!

PEOPLE: Do you find yourself steering toward more classic or trendy pieces for Poppy? Did you take that into consideration when designing the layette collection?

Nate: In every interior my firm and I design, we are always reaching for vintage pieces, and materials that feel classic and timeless. It’s how I feel about fashion as well, and definitely one of the intentions I had when designing the layette collection. I’m not a fan of trends.

PEOPLE: You just moved from New York City to Los Angeles — how is Poppy adjusting to the move? What are you most excited about in L.A. and what will you miss most about N.Y.C?

Nate: We love being out in L.A. My family is out there, so we get to host all the cousins. Our Saturdays consist of kids in the pool, and people making themselves comfortable in our home. The lifestyle in L.A. really lends itself to that.

I’m in New York often for projects and installs though. The energy of the city never gets old – I definitely miss that sometimes.

For more from Nate Berkus, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.