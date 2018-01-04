Natasha Bedingfield ended 2017 with a new gig.

The “Unwritten” singer is a mom, PEOPLE confirms. She and husband Matt Robinson welcomed their first child, a son.

“Omg! Guess what just happened at the very end of this year! The happiest new Year ever!” Bedingfield, 36, captioned an Instagram photo of herself Sunday night, lying in a hospital bed and holding up a Starbucks cup with the word “Mum” written on it.

Bedingfield and California businessman Robinson tied the knot in March 2009, in an outdoor ceremony at the Church Estates Vineyards in Malibu, California.

The English pop star announced her pregnancy on Instagram in October, sharing a bump-baring photo in which she posed alongside her husband.

“Matt and I are thrilled to share with you all that we are bringing a new little life into the world!” she captioned the image. “We can’t wait to embark on this amazing journey together.”

Matt Robinson and Natasha Bedingfield Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

U.K. news outlet The Sun was first to report Bedingfield’s pregnancy news, with the singer telling the publication that she had “always dreamed of” having a child.

“Now the bump is starting to really show, it’s sinking in that this is really happening,” she said, adding, “I’m so excited to embrace this huge life-change. And Matt is super supportive.”