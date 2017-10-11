Natasha Bedingfield Is Pregnant with Her First Child: ‘Becoming a Mum Is Something I’ve Always Dreamed of’

She’s never known a “Love Like This” — until now!

Natasha Bedingfield and her husband, businessman Matt Robinson, are expecting their first child, the English pop star announced on Instagram Wednesday.

“Matt and I are thrilled to share with you all that we are bringing a new little life into the world!” Bedingfield, 35, captioned the bump-baring photo with her husband, whom she married in 2009. “We can’t wait to embark on this amazing journey together.”

The Sun was first to report the news.

“Becoming a mum is ­something I’ve always dreamed of but for a long time I felt it was way off in the distance,” she told the U.K. news outlet. “Now the bump is starting to really show, it’s sinking in that this is really happening. … I’m so excited to embrace this huge life-change. And Matt is super supportive.”

Bedingfield rose to fame in 2005 following the release of her debut album Unwritten; the LP’s title track and single “These Words” became Top 40 hits, as did 2008 follow-ups “Pocketful of Sunshine” and “Love Like This.”