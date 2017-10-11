People

Babies

Natasha Bedingfield Is Pregnant with Her First Child: ‘Becoming a Mum Is Something I’ve Always Dreamed of’

By @nelson_jeff

Posted on

Jesse Grant/Getty

She’s never known a “Love Like This” — until now!

Natasha Bedingfield and her husband, businessman Matt Robinson, are expecting their first child, the English pop star announced on Instagram Wednesday.

“Matt and I are thrilled to share with you all that we are bringing a new little life into the world!” Bedingfield, 35, captioned the bump-baring photo with her husband, whom she married in 2009. “We can’t wait to embark on this amazing journey together.”

The Sun was first to report the news.

“Becoming a mum is ­something I’ve always dreamed of but for a long time I felt it was way off in the distance,” she told the U.K. news outlet. “Now the bump is starting to really show, it’s sinking in that this is really happening. … I’m so excited to embrace this huge life-change. And Matt is super supportive.”

Bedingfield rose to fame in 2005 following the release of her debut album Unwrittenthe LP’s title track and single “These Words” became Top 40 hits, as did 2008 follow-ups “Pocketful of Sunshine” and “Love Like This.”