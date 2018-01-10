'I'm Smitten!' Natasha Bedingfield Gushes Over Newborn Son (and 'Outstanding' Husband)

Natasha Bedingfield‘s got a bundle full of sunshine — and she’s “smitten!”

The “Unwritten” singer and husband Matt Robinson welcomed their first child, a son, at the end of 2017. And on Tuesday, she couldn’t help but gush over her newborn on social media while also taking time to praise her “outstanding” husband.

Bedingfield’s social media love-fest began with a black and white photo shared to Instagram of her tiny tot, seen sleeping on her chest in the shot.

“This little one is so precious,” the 36-year-old songstress wrote in the post’s caption. “I’m smitten.”

She followed up the post hours later with a picture of Robinson laying on a couch while holding the newest addition to their family, whose name has not been revealed yet.

“My boys ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” Bedingfield captioned the Instagram, which also featured her and Robinson’s two dogs. “It makes me so happy to see my hubby this happy. He was an absolutely outstanding support during the labour. Totally blew me away with how encouraging he was during the all hardest parts.”

Bedingfield and California businessman Robinson tied the knot in March 2009, in an outdoor ceremony at the Church Estates Vineyards in Malibu, California.

The English pop star announced her pregnancy on Instagram in October, sharing a bump-baring photo in which she posed alongside her husband.

“Matt and I are thrilled to share with you all that we are bringing a new little life into the world!” she captioned the image. “We can’t wait to embark on this amazing journey together.”

U.K. news outlet The Sun was first to report Bedingfield’s pregnancy news, with the singer telling the publication that she had “always dreamed of” having a child.

“Now the bump is starting to really show, it’s sinking in that this is really happening,” she said at the time, adding, “I’m so excited to embrace this huge life-change. And Matt is super supportive.”