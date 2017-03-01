Natalie Zea Says Two of Her 16-Month-Old Daughter's First Words Were 'White Wine': 'She's Just Very ... Astute'

Most stories you hear of baby’s first words probably include one like “Mama,” “Dada,” “no” or even “dog,” but one early addition to Natalie Zea‘s daughter’s vocabulary was a little more outside the box.

“She really says ‘white wine,’ as articulate as any grown adult,” The Detour star tells PEOPLE Now of her 16-month-old little girl Reygan. “She can barely say ‘Mama,’ but she can say ‘white wine.’ ”

And where did Reygan pick that up? “I have my white wine at dinner,” admits the actress, 41. “So she’s just very … astute.”

Zea is married to her former Passions costar Travis Schuldt, whom she had been dating for a decade before their 2013 engagement. And she says it’s a challenge for the two working actors to balance parenting and their careers.

“It’s hard because we always end up having to work at the same time,” she laments. “We have great help, so that’s good, but there’s always some mishap. Either [Reygan]’s sick or we’re out of town. Something’s happening.”

Adds Zea, “So it’s those moments when you’re like, ‘Okay, this is what it’s like to have to juggle.’ Because we’re so spoiled. We get so used to having so much time off and being able to be so hands-on that when jobs come up we’re like, ‘Hey, we have to work?’ ”

The star hasn’t closed the door on the potential of adding to her brood, but jokes that she’s “6,000 years old” and therefore giving Reygan a sibling isn’t at the forefront of her mind at the moment.

“It’s on the edge of the table,” Zea says with a laugh of the more-kids decision when asked if it’s “off the table.” “I don’t know if it’s possible. If I had [started] earlier … for sure. I never wanted to have more than one, so this is a rather jarring revelation for me.”

She confesses, “But every day, it changes. Some days, I’m desperate for another one, and other days I’m like, ‘No more, thanks.’ ”

Reygan is on the move, according to Zea, but the actress has seen this as a blessing.

“People say once they start walking, your life is over, and we’ve found it to be the exact opposite,” the mom of one says. “She’s really independent, but she’s also really cautious, so when she’s about to do something bad she just [pauses and shakes her head].”

“She’s very self aware,” Zea continues of her daughter. “We’ve gotten lucky so far — I’m sure teenage years are going to make up for it.”

One year ago today. 3 days later the person I made came out of my body. So glad I was able to get a beach day in. #Baby #Love #Bump #MILF #StillGotIt

Being a mom has changed Zea in a big way, as she jokes she has become “much less of a D-bag” since welcoming Reygan.

“I am a much better person,” she admits. “I’m more sympathetic, and I think I’m a kinder person. And it’s scary, ’cause it does open you up. So I’m a lot more vulnerable than I used to be — hence the white wine.”

The Detour — a comedy created by Samantha Bee and Jason Jones — airs on TBS Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST, 9 p.m. CST.