Natalie Portman Reveals Her Buzzword for Dressing for Red Carpets While Pregnant: ‘Comfortable’

Natalie Portman has discovered that while she is pregnant, her red carpet fashion priorities have changed.

The Jackie star glowed in a white Dior floor-length dress on Sunday to the Screen Actors Guild Awards that complemented her growing baby bump.

“I think you can get away with things that are more comfortable,” the actress, 35, cheekily revealed to the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). “You have a good excuse to want to be comfortable.”

“I’m sure that even subconsciously I’m inspired by Jackie, who had such an incredible style,” she added, speaking about the former first lady.

Portman, who portrayed Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in Jackie, is nominated for a SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role.

The Oscar-winner recently showed off her bare belly for the Hollywood issue of Vanity Fair, in a subtle homage to Demi Moore‘s iconic August 1991 cover of the magazine.

Portman is expecting her second child with her husband, French choreographer Benjamin Millepied. They already have one son together, 5½-year-old Aleph.