Pancakes, Please! Natalie Portman Says She's Eating All the Time Due to Her Pregnancy

Natalie Portman knows that being pregnant and hungry isn’t a good mix, so she’s always prepared.

The 35-year-old actress, who is expecting her second child with her husband, Benjamin Millepied, admitted that like Jimmy Kimmel‘s pregnant wife, she’s constantly eating to make sure both she and baby are happy.

“She’s eating constantly,” Kimmel said of his wife, Molly McNearney. “Are you eating all the time? It’s like Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island, 100 percent of the time in our house. Are you like that as well?”

“Yeah. I feel like I get a little panicky about food availability,” the Oscar winner replied. “Like, if I’m going somewhere, I’m like, ‘Will they have something that I will want to eat at that point?’ So before I go anywhere, I’ll have a plate of pancakes or, like, a veggie burger or whatever, just to be prepared.”

Awards shows are a prime example of when this tactic is used.

When the late-night host asked Portman if the SAG Awards provided her with food, she replied, “They did, but I preemptively ate so I didn’t need to eat.”

“That could be a new diet plan,” Kimmel joked.

“It’s the anti-diet plan,” Portman responded. “It’s the opposite.”

RELATED VIDEO: Natalie Portman Expecting Second Child!

Portman, who was pregnant with 5-year-old son Aleph when she won the Best Actress Oscar in 2011 for her role in Black Swan, will be attending this year’s Academy Awards with a chance for a second win for Jackie.

Kimmel joked, “Either you wanted to have another baby or you’re very superstitious.”

Luckily, Kimmel is hosting the Academy Awards this year and is prepared for any situation.

“Of course, we don’t want this to happen,” he said, “but if you should go into labor during the Oscar broadcast, I want you to know that as host, I am prepared to deliver the child.”

“Fantastic,” the actress said with a laugh. “Television history, my friend.”