Natalie Portman Makes First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Daughter Amalia

Natalie Portman is back on the red carpet in impeccable fashion.

On Tuesday, the Oscar-winning actress and mother of two, 35, hosted 150 guests at French brand Christian Dior’s Château de la Colle Noir for a garden party during the Cannes Film Festival to celebrate her newest campaign for Miss Dior.

The stylish soirée marked Portman’s first post-baby red carpet appearance since she and husband Benjamin Millepied, who was also in attendance, welcomed their second child, daughter Amalia, 12 weeks ago.

Portman opted for a blue velvet gown from Dior’s Fall collection, which she accessorized with a Fred Leighton cuff that featured Zambian emeralds.

#natalieportman in @dior & @leightonjewels @gemfields at #lacollenoire for #missdior A post shared by Kate Young (@kateyoung) on May 16, 2017 at 10:05pm PDT

The Dior event comes three weeks after Portman was spotted returning to work on a photoshoot in Beverly Hills, California in late April.

Portman and Millepied, 39, welcomed Amalia on Feb. 22. “Mother and baby are happy and healthy,” her rep told PEOPLE in early March. The pair, who married in 2012 in Big Sur, California, are already parents to son Aleph, 5½.

Back in September at the Venice Film Festival, Portman made her baby-bump debut while promoting her movies Planetarium and Jackie — the latter of which generated an Oscar nomination for Portman’s portrayal as former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis directly following the assassination of John F. Kennedy.