Natalie Portman Shows Off Her Bare Baby Belly for the Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue

Natalie Portman is posing for two!

The 35-year-old star, who recently received her third Oscar nomination for her work in Jackie, is among the brilliant actresses gracing the cover of Vanity Fair‘s Hollywood Issue. However, it’s her portfolio photo that’s turning even more heads.

In a subtle homage to Demi Moore‘s iconic August 1991 cover of the magazine, Portman gazes towards the camera while holding her exposed baby bump, covered only by a silk white stole. Both photos were taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

“It was about capturing Natalie at her most radiant,” said Vanity Fair fashion and style director Jessica Diehl, who styled the shoot.

Portman is expecting her second child with her husband, French choreographer Benjamin Millepied. They already have one son together, 5½-year-old Aleph.

This is the second year Vanity Fair has gathered up Hollywood heavyweights for an all-star awards season cover.

Portman is joined by fellow Best Actress nominees Emma Stone and Ruth Negga on the magazine’s cover.

Wearing hues of pink, beige and gold, the full lineup of actresses also includes Lupita Nyong’o, Amy Adams, Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, Dakota Johnson, Greta Gerwig, Aja Naomi King, and Janelle Monáe.