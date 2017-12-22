Happy Holidays from Naomi Watts and her sons!

The actress, 49, shared her Christmas card starring 10-year-old Alexander “Sasha” Pete and 8½-year-old Samuel Kai with fans and nearly one million followers on Instagram Thursday.

“HAPPY, HAPPY HOLIDAYS to everyone!! Wishing for a fantastic 2018,” Watts captioned her portrait of the family of three.

In the photo, the mother of two wore a matching striped onesie with her oldest child while Kai wore a red and white pajama that color coordinated with his hair.

“Happy Holidays! From us cheeseballs, Naomi, Sasha & Kai,” the card’s message read.

Missing from the photo was the boys’ father Liev Schreiber, whom Watts announced she split from in September 2016 after 11 years together.

Despite their separation, the parents appear to be amicably separated. One week after they announced their separation, Watts shared a sweet photo of Schreiber and the couple’s sons.

“We’re parents together so we’ll be together for the rest of our lives no matter what and we’re very close. Hopefully, that never changes and I don’t think it will,” Schreiber said of his relationship with Watts moving forward during an interview on CBS This Morning.