Naomi Watts Reveals How She Tells Her Sons to Handle Teasing: I Teach Them to Say, ‘That Hurts My Feelings’

Naomi Watts is getting honest about how she teaches the consequences of taunting to her two boys with Liev Schreiber: Samuel Kai, 8, and Alexander “Sasha” Pete, 9½.

“My kids are at the age where teasing is just starting to begin [on] the playground, and my kids have been teased,” Watts, 48, told PEOPLE at the 3 Generations screening in New York Sunday night. “I’ve seen them say things they don’t mean to create a negative effect.”

The former couple was most recently spotted together at the Tribeca Film Festival, where they were promoting their new film Chuck — and Schreiber planted a friendly kiss on the actress’ cheek at Friday’s premiere.

Watts adds in her conversation with PEOPLE about her concerns, “Being a parent, you have worries from the day your kid comes into the world, you worry about their health and safety every, single day and that never goes away.”

The actress also teaches her kids how to express themselves. “You have to help them understand what’s okay to say and what lands badly for for them and how to deal with it,” she explains.

Adds the King Kong star, “You want them to build a thick skin but also say, ‘That hurts my feelings.’ ”

Honesty is the best familial policy for the mother of two, though. “Just tell the truth,” Watts says.