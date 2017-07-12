Naomi Watts and Son Sasha Visit ‘Impassioned Team’ at Children’s Home in Kenya: ‘It Was So Inspiring to See’

Naomi Watts‘ son can officially call himself a globetrotter — and he’s not even 10!

Alexander “Sasha” Pete, who hits double digits later this month, accompanied his mom on a trip to Africa this week, where the duo paid a visit to a children’s home in Kenya.

“Wonderful visit today at #Nyumbani Children’s Home in Nairobi,” Watts, 48, captioned a photo of herself and her son surrounded by kids. (Sasha was even holding one of the youngsters for the shot!)

“It was so inspiring to see how loved and well supported these vulnerable kids are by such an impassioned team,” added The Ring star, encouraging her followers to visit nyumbani.org/donate.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Wonderful visit today at #Nyumbani Children's Home in Nairobi. It was so inspiring to see how loved and well supported these vulnerable kids are by such an impassioned team. nyumbani.org/donate #unaids A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

My boy and our lovely guide… #bittersweet farewell. We will never forget you Tinka #lifelongdream ❤️🐘🦏🦁 🇰🇪 A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Naomi Watts Says She Had a “Psychic Premonition” She’d Be the Mother of Boys

Though it’s unclear whether Sasha’s little brother Samuel Kai, 8½, was in attendance, Watts and her older son have been taking in the gorgeous African scenery during their trip.

“My boy and our lovely guide… #bittersweet farewell,” she wrote alongside a photo of their safari guide holding her lookalike son for a picture. “We will never forget you Tinka #lifelongdream ❤️🐘🦏🦁 🇰🇪.”

Up at sunrise, breathing in all that surrounds… so much beauty. I ❤️Kenya A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on Jul 7, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

Morning makeout ❤️👄👅 #bliss at the #giraffemanor #discoverthesafaricollection A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT

FROM PEN: Adoption Holds a Special Place in Katherine Heigl’s Heart

RELATED: Naomi Watts Admits Her 8-Year-Old Son Is “Dying” to See The Ring: “I Think It’s Too Scary”

The mom of two has been busy promoting her new Netflix series Gypsy, but found time last week to have a little smooch session with a giraffe at Nairobi’s Giraffe Manor boutique hotel.

“Morning makeout ❤️👄👅 #bliss at the #giraffemanor #discoverthesafaricollection,” she captioned the memorable moment, where one of the animals is peeking its head through a window to plant a kiss on the star.