Naomi Watts Shares Cute Birthday Message for Son Sasha: 'So Lucky to Be His Mummy'

Naomi Watts’ oldest just turned double digits!

The proud mom, 48, took to Instagram on Tuesday to wish her son, Alexander “Sasha” Pete, a happy 10th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to this beautiful boy,” she wrote, captioning a picture of Sasha from their recent trip to Africa.

“Sasha is 10 today. Here he is in Africa, living his dream,” she added. “His love and understanding of nature is everything. So lucky to be his mummy such a [gift] #inhiselement #manofthewild.”

Watts has two children from her 11-year relationship with Liev Schreiber, Sasha and Samuel Kai, 8. The former couple split at the end of last year but have remained amicable.

The whole family was recently in San Diego for Comic-Con, where Watts was busying promoting Twin Peaks. Schreiber was on dad duty, dressing up as Batman, while Kai went as Harley Quinn and Sasha as the Black Panther.

While they were in town, Schreiber also took the kids to visit the San Diego Zoo, where they posed alongside Taraji the cheetah and his K-9 friend Duke.

Meanwhile, Watts has recently started dating her Gypsy costar Billy Crudup.